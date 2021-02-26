Perry Wellington 4.5 – Open Houses to End February

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

With warmer temperatures rolling in the past few days, the Perry Wellington Realty team has their books full of open house dates! To see the homes before you go to the open house, just watch the video above (and read all about them below)!

6227 BEACON STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

OPEN HOUSE – HOSTED BY AGENT SUE FOX – SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M

NEW PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: OPEN HOUSE…. HOSTED BY AGENT SUE FOX… SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M. -Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bath home centrally located to shops, restaurants & other amenities. This home features a large spacious kitchen with custom built cabinets, crown molding & under cabinet lighting. Island seats 4 & has a stainless steel farmhouse sink with an accessory rack, cutting board & touch-on faucet. Convenient first floor laundry, master bedroom & bathroom. The master bedroom boasts a beautiful ensuite, complete with a custom ceramic tile tub/shower combo with a waterfall tub filler, rainfall shower head & jets. Keep your mind at ease with the security of Ring video doorbell on both front & back doors. Ring spotlights with cameras are located on the side of the house for additional security. This home has 0 carbon emissions. High efficiency 14-sere AC & heat pump.



709 W. 1ST STREET, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH FROM 2:30 P.M. TO 4 P.M

LISTING PRICE – $140,000

DETAILS: Enjoy easy living in this one story ranch style home with a fenced yard. Nice kitchen with a built in Pantry and Large Living Room. Home has 4 spacious bedrooms with a nice Master that features French doors that walk out to a nice deck. A large full bath with a large closet Hardwood floors throughout. Basement has a half bath and semi finished with many rooms. Of the back deck is a storage room . Parking in front and rear of the home. Check out the 3D tour.



112 VINEYARD LAND, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM – 814-696-7742

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Listing Price – $112,500

DETAILS: You’ll love this 2 story, 3 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated home. The kitchen is eat-in with all new stainless steel appliances. Large living room and dining room. Hardwood floors and new paint cover the interior . Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with a spacious master and a full bath. Out back, enjoy the rolling stream on your large patio. Property extends across the road.



535 STEWART STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28TH FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

LISTING PRICE – $120,000

DETAILS: Stop by this Sunday to take a closer look at this 2 story, move-in ready home in Bellwood! This property features 3 bedrooms and one full bath. There is also a large eat-In Kitchen, First floor laundry and a bonus room. Plus – Off Street parking. There is a 3d virtual Matterport 3D tour available on this home as well, just in case you can’t stop by to see it in person on Sunday.

128 57TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM – (814) 414-2673

Listing Price $149,000

DETAILS: We shared this property as a new listing last week… and now we have a new video and 3d Matterport Virtual tour for it… so we thought we’d show it to you again… This is a very nice, well maintained one story brick home with a metal roof. The property has 3 bedrooms, a full bath and an attached 1 car garage. There is also a Fenced in Backyard with a Stream . Perfect if you’re looking to downsize or just starting out!