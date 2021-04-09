Perry Wellington 4.5 – Open houses, market analysis

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

(WTAJ) – Below are some open houses coming up this weekend.

429 Dogpatch lane, Altoona – listed by the Adam Conrad team 814-693-5669

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday April 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Details: new price! $135,000 –

Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom raised ranch home situated on an 1.5 acre private setting in sinking valley. Some of the features include an attached oversized garage, updated kitchen and baths, and patio leading to a deck with a mountain view. Also includes central air conditioning, gas fireplace and a shed. Located in close proximity to state game lands, sinking valley country club and Fort Roberdeau.

535 Stewart Street, Bellwood – listed by the Gretchen Gunnett team – (814) 696-7742

OPEN HOUSE: Sunday, April 11 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Details: new price! $110,000 –

Stop by this Sunday to take a closer look at this 2 story, move-in-ready home in Bellwood! This property features 3 bedrooms and one full bath. There is also a large eat-in kitchen, first-floor laundry and a bonus room. Plus – off-street parking. There is a 3d Virtual Matterport 3d Tour available on this home as well, just in case you can’t stop by to see it in person on Sunday.