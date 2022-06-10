Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Broker George Pisanick is back and ready for summer. This time though, he’s not looking to go to the beach, he’s bringing the sharks to his own home BBQ and you can too!

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Malibu Rum

1 oz Blue Curacao

1.5 oz Pineapple Juice

2 oz Sprite

1/4 oz Grenadine

1/2 oz lime juice

Cherry for garnish



Instructions

Combine the Liquors and Pineapple juice in an ice filled cocktail shaker Shake until well combined 30 seconds Add the Sprite and lime juice, and lightly stir Add the Grenadine last for the blood effect Garnish with a Cherry. ENJOY!

WE SOLD IT!

1413 11TH AVENUE “BOLD”, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: LISTING PRICE: $425,000 SOLD PRICE: $425,000

Fully operational and running restaurant to remain open! Step into a turnkey restaurant with liquor license in the heart of the growing business district in downtown Altoona. This is your opportunity to get into downtown as it experiences a business renaissance! Fire alarms and security system in place and in working order. Includes liquor license. This building has potential for even more than a restaurant. There is additional space above the current restaurant space, plus a finished basement formerly used as a night club.



NEW LISTING!

844 COLLEGE PLAZA, EBENSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $850,000 – Buy the building and if you’re interested in the business, you can buy it too! this is a prime commercial building in Ebensburg just off busy Route 22! It sits on 1 acre of land next to newly built UPMC and Conemaugh Medical Centers, surrounded by numerous stores, restaurants, a community college and other businesses. The 4800-square-foot building has two separate units. Suite A is currently the very popular Steelers Store… Suite B can be rented for additional income and so can the basement! There’s plenty of storage and a small freight elevator/dumbwaiter connected to the basement… a back dock area and parking available for 25+ cars. There is a new appraisal on file to support the price so if you’re interested it could be a great opportunity!



NEW LISTING!

00 DUNNINGS HIGHWAY, EAST FREEDOM – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $800,000 – 2.48 acres of prime commercial real estate at a traffic light in East Freedom. Hard corner with frontage on Dunnings Hwy and Country Ln. Directly across from the Walmart Supercenter Duncansville / East Freedom. High traffic count. Good visibility. Close proximity to I-99 Exit 23.

FOR LEASE!

601 RITTS ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: LEASE PRICE: $3500/MONTH – Former Brinks building located just off of the I-99 Pinecroft Exit between Altoona and Bellwood. Building consists of 3720 SF office space and 2280 SF warehouse/garage with two 12×14 overhead doors. Prime location with heavy traffic count. NNN Lease. Building also available for purchase.



NEW PRICE!

827 FARREN STREET, PORTAGE – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: Well maintained 2 story home. Home has eat- in kitchen and first floor laundry. Second floor has 2 nice size bedrooms and a full bath with a walk up attic for storage. A covered front and back porch with a nice yard and a one car detached garage with off street parking.



138 W. LOGAN STREET, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $249,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY JUNE 12TH FROM NOON TO 2 P.M. – . This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with an amazing wraparound front porch…. and many exterior updates. It has original wood floors, first floor laundry room & a renovated full bath. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms including a master with an oversized closet… there is also a renovated bathroom on the 2nd floor…. and a large back deck that overlooks the yard. You also have 2 off-street parking spots!