Perry Wellington 4.5 – Number 1 with busy holidays

This week on Perry Wellington 4.5, Dawn Pellas is joined by broker Adam Conrad and agent Jordan Conrad.
Dawn, Adam, and Jordan talk about Jodan’s progression and success with his powerlifting before showing off George’s results in the gym.
Also, Quenna will be the new president of the Cambria-Somerset Association of Realtors next week!
For the numbers:
Taking a look at sales from January 1, through November 30, courtesy of Allegheny Highlands Association of Realtors and it’s MLS….
Perry Wellington Realty took number one!
They are still very busy, which you might think is unusual leading up to the holidays and year’s end.
New listings:
816 Patrick Lane, Newry – Listed by Adam Conrad Team
Listing Price: $150,000
Details: Completely renovated and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with finished basement in Newry. Features include hardwood floors, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oak trim, and fireplace with pellet stove insert. A large yard allows plenty of outdoor space for entertaining.
16642 Dunnings Highway, Duncansville
Listed by Nicholas Kratzer 814-631-0398
Listing price: $82,900