Perry Wellington 4.5 – Noise Pollution and Your Home

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

You don’t really think about noise pollution when you’re house hunting but it can be an issue for some.

The Perry Wellington team talks about what you might be able to do to dampen the noise around you at home.

Associate Broker Quenna Smith from the Perry Wellington Realty Johnstown office was recently accepted to the statewide leadership program with the PA Association of Realtors. She’s one of only 23 people accepted to the “Leadership Par.” It’s a year-long program focusing on leadership development. Quenna is also the President of the Cambia Somerset Association of Realtors and a Par State director who serves on the legislative committee and a National Association of Realtors board director!