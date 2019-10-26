Perry Wellington 4.5 – No trick, all treat homes

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

In the spirit of Halloween, we take a look at some great homes that have no trick and all treat with some priced below $125,000!

140 Post Office Road, Carrolltown – Listed by the Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Listing Price: $115,000

DETAILS: Single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage on a nice lot in the Cambria Heights School District. Possible 4th bedroom in the finished basement. Multiple heat sources including electric, wood and pellet stove.

2812 Oak Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Mark Tyler

Listing Price: $85,000

DETAILS: Solid 3 bedroom Altoona home with a fenced-in yard and off-street parking. Possible 4th bedroom in the attic. Newer furnace. Perfect for first time home buyer or investor.

113 10th Avenue, Altoona – Listed by the Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669

Listing Price: $85,000

DETAILS: Freshly remodeled with a new kitchen and bathroom. Fresh carpet and paint throughout. Features a nice size yard and a 1.5 car detached garage. New double pane windows. Additional space on the enclosed rear porch. This is a great opportunity for a move-in ready home.

