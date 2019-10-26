Perry Wellington 4.5 – No trick, all treat homes

In the spirit of Halloween, we take a look at some great homes that have no trick and all treat with some priced below $125,000!
140 Post Office Road, Carrolltown – Listed by the Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669
Listing Price: $115,000
DETAILS: Single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage on a nice lot in the Cambria Heights School District. Possible 4th bedroom in the finished basement. Multiple heat sources including electric, wood and pellet stove.
2812 Oak Avenue, Altoona – Listed by Mark Tyler
Listing Price: $85,000
DETAILS: Solid 3 bedroom Altoona home with a fenced-in yard and off-street parking. Possible 4th bedroom in the attic. Newer furnace. Perfect for first time home buyer or investor.
113 10th Avenue, Altoona – Listed by the Adam Conrad Team 814-693-5669
Listing Price: $85,000
DETAILS: Freshly remodeled with a new kitchen and bathroom. Fresh carpet and paint throughout. Features a nice size yard and a 1.5 car detached garage. New double pane windows. Additional space on the enclosed rear porch. This is a great opportunity for a move-in ready home.
Don’t forget to join Perry Wellington every week for Real Estate Thursday on their podcast that you can find right here:
Haunted Houses
Spookhaven – 100 Danis Street, Mill Hall – October 26th – Family Friendly Trick or Treat1 to 3 pm. Sun. October 27th – Lights Out! 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Haunted Fright Fest – at Leighty’s Newry October 25th & 26th 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.