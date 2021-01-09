Perry Wellington 4.5 – New Year Open Houses

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington Realty team is kicking off 2021 with some GREAT open houses the weekend of January 9 and 10, 2021.

2365 KETTLE ROAD, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BEN JOHNSON 814-934-9166

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, JANUARY 10TH FROM NOON TO 2 P.M.

There will be coffee and baked goods from “BAKE SHOP BAKES” for agents and their clients and any buyer who stops in!

NEW PRICE! $297,500!

DETAILS: Modern feel in a country setting! This is your chance to live “In the Valley” and still be close to the city. 4 Bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms complete this freshly updated beauty. With over 10,000 acres of State Game lands within walking distance and all the fresh produce you want… just a short drive away in the Summer, Ben says you’ll never want to leave the valley!

2608 10TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 10TH, NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $145,000

DETAILS: Charming Brick 2 story home in a nice location.. Home features 3 bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. New kitchen and large dining and living room with New carpet throughout and all new appliances. Bonus area off of kitchen with endless possibilities and 1st floor half bath. One car detached garage.



NEW LISTING!

103 W. CHRISTIANA STREET MARTINSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 9TH FROM 11 TO 12:30 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $275,000

DETAILS: This is a rare opportunity to purchase a property with a home and business all on the same parcel of land! The large home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. When you enter the home there is a drop area that is perfect for storing coats and shoes. On the main level of the home there is an open eat-in kitchen and living room space. The living room has plenty of windows for natural light and a pellet stove. The home has a 1st floor master bedroom. The business was formally used as a butcher shop and has plenty of additional commercial uses. The commercial building has a store front, office, and several large freezers and refrigerators. There is an apartment on the second floor with a separate entrance. There is plenty of off-street parking at the home and the business.



421 BEECH STREET, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

LISTING PRICE: $287,000

DETAILS: Unique multi-level 5 bedroom 4 bath home is situated on a large level lot with fenced in backyard and pond near the Hollidaysburg Football Field. The bottom level features a custom built rec room with separate TV area. The 2nd level has a laundry room and a remodeled bonus room with a 1/2 bath that exits to a covered porch and an adjoining sunroom. The main entry level has a large living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with a walk-in pantry and 1/2 bath. The 4th level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. And the 5th level has a large master bedroom, skylights, and full bath with Jacuzzi bathtub/shower and walk-in closet. There is an amazing amount of storage space too. The 12 X 14 2-story mini-barn has a small deck on 2nd floor and electric. This house is so much bigger than you would expect.

