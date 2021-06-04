Perry Wellington 4.5 – New Listings in a Hot Market

Finally some new listings are hitting this hot market. Not a lot, but some definite good ones.
The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a few minutes to talk about the market and what this might mean for real estate.
NEW LISTING!
607 N. 10TH STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513
DETAILS: $105,000 – Charming, well-maintained home in Bellwood-Anti School District! This cozy home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, with the half bath being on the first floor. The large kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, counter space, and room for a breakfast table. Just off the kitchen is a spacious deck, perfect for relaxing on summer nights. Attic could be used as a potential third bedroom if heat source is added.
NEW LISTING!
517 3RD AVENUE, PATTON – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-619-3915
DETAILS: $105,000 – 3 bedroom and 2 bath 2 story house in Patton. 2 car detached garage. Updated home with newer plumbing and electric service. Roof is only 2 years old. Jacuzzi tub in upstairs bathroom. Back yard is in the process of being landscaped. Great view of Chest Creek from the back yard.