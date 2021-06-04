Perry Wellington 4.5 – New Listings in a Hot Market

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Finally some new listings are hitting this hot market. Not a lot, but some definite good ones.

The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a few minutes to talk about the market and what this might mean for real estate.

NEW LISTING!

607 N. 10TH STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $105,000 – Charming, well-maintained home in Bellwood-Anti School District! This cozy home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, with the half bath being on the first floor. The large kitchen includes plenty of cabinets, counter space, and room for a breakfast table. Just off the kitchen is a spacious deck, perfect for relaxing on summer nights. Attic could be used as a potential third bedroom if heat source is added.

NEW LISTING!

517 3RD AVENUE, PATTON – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-619-3915

DETAILS: $105,000 – 3 bedroom and 2 bath 2 story house in Patton. 2 car detached garage. Updated home with newer plumbing and electric service. Roof is only 2 years old. Jacuzzi tub in upstairs bathroom. Back yard is in the process of being landscaped. Great view of Chest Creek from the back yard.

