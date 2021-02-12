Perry Wellington 4.5 – New Homes on the Horizon

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The Perry Wellington 4.5 Team has big news! Their third new construction home is going up next week!

Watch above for new construction listings, featuring a couple of mountain chalets!

LOT 87 TIMBERMAN ROAD, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $239,000

DETAILS: New construction A-Frame at Blue Knob Resort that can be customized to your wants and needs! It features an open concept floor plan, with vaulted ceiling, a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and en-suite bath! This home also features a wood fireplace. Upgrades for customization available include granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. City water and sewer. Price listed does not include upgrades. Seller is a licensed agent. Square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Pictures of finishes and upgrades under listing pictures. Physical samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

LOT 275 SANDLEWOOD WAY, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $239,000

DETAILS: New construction A Frame at Blue Knob Resort that can be customized to your wants and needs! It features an open concept floor plan, with vaulted ceiling, a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and en-suite bath! This home also features a deck on one side and a wood fireplace. Upgrades for customization available include granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. City water and sewer. Price listed does not include upgrades. Seller is a licensed agent. Square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Pictures of finishes and upgrades under listing pictures. Physical samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.



