Perry Wellington 4.5 – New Home Trends

Since the pandemic, have your housing “must haves” changed?

Realtor Magazine did a story on the subject and found that the home has become more of a “living space,” and the Perry Wellington Realty team talks about what they mean by that?

Here are a few trends that the pandemic has started:

MORE PEOPLE ARE MOVING OUT TO GREENER PASTURES – LITERALLY

The suburbs have become a hot place to be in the pandemic. Some real estate experts have called urban flight a myth, but Americans—particularly millennials—were already leaving crowded cities for the suburbs in the five years prior to the pandemic, according to the Urban Land Institute. Now the trend has accelerated. Housing inventory in the suburbs is shrinking faster than in urban areas, according to a report from realtor.com®.



THE ZOOM ROOM

As remote work grows, being prepared for video conferences is growing in importance. Some real estate professionals and sellers are even including “Zoom rooms” in listings as part of the home’s features. These are areas in the home that serve as a dedicated corner or section of the home that offers an aesthetically pleasing background for video calls.

HOME OFFICES

The home office has become a prime feature attracting buyers, real estate professionals reported in HomeLight’s Q2 2020 Top Agent Insights report. As remote work grows more common, home buyers need a formal home office. Designated home offices were the top feature in demand among home shoppers, followed by a home in a less dense location, single-family living, a private and spacious outdoor area, and a well-appointed kitchen, the survey shows.



908 21st AVENUE ALTOONA – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE – (814) 935-0390

LISTING PRICE: $129,900

DETAILS: Beautiful three story yellow brick home in the Fairview section of Altoona. This low maintenance home located just blocks from UPMC hospital and Penn State Altoona campus offers easy access to everything you need. This home offers plenty of space for any growing family. The spacious living room has a working fireplace, the large dining room would be great for all your family dinners, and the finished basement with bar and the finished outside spaces creates tons of entertaining space. Many other features like new windows, roof, and new soffit and fascia makes this a must see!

