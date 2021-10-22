Perry Wellington 4.5 – New Construction Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

While supply chain issues are causing delays in home construction across the country, Perry Wellington’s new construction division is hard at work!

Several projects are underway. Watch the video above to see these properties, with an open house this weekend!

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

23 MICHAELS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $350,000

GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME WITH STONE ACCENTS IN HOLLIDAYSBURG. THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHS, ALL ON ONE FLOOR. THE LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN AREA IS OPEN CONCEPT WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS TO BRIGHTEN THE SPACE. THE KITCHEN IS NICELY APPOINTED WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. THE MASTER SUITE FEATURES A DOUBLE BOWL SINK IN THE MASTER BATH, A MAKE-UP MIRROR SEATING AREA AND A WALK IN CLOSET. THERE IS ALSO A TWO CAR GARAGE!



OPEN HOUSE – SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24TH 1 TO 3 P.M.

136 DOGWOOD LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $394,000 – This is a meticulously kept 4 bedroom, 3 full bath with a finished basement. Vaulted ceilings and a cozy stone fireplace in the living room plus a sunroom off the kitchen… custom cabinets, a large island and an eat-in area. Beautifully landscaped yard, and trex decking! New roof installed last year.



