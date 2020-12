Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Low inventory has been a big problem in 2020. So how do you solve that problem if people don’t want to sell?

You build it! And that’s what the Perry Wellington Realty team has been doing. Jordan and Adam give an update on the new Modern Modulars they’re building RIGHT NOW!

Interested in a new build? Give Jordan or Adam a call to talk about all the great options!

