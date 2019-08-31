Perry Wellington 4.5: New and Hot Properties

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

It is time for some new listings and hot properties!

And we begin with our new listings!

New Listing!

604 Justin Street Hollidaysburg – Listed by Jordan Conrad 814-935-4122

Details: Custom built home by Campbell Builders in Rolling Hills North! This 1 story home was built in 2008 and has so much to offer. The main level is open and has 3 bedrooms. The master has a large en suite and walk-in closet that connects to the bathroom and bedroom. There is access to the private rear deck from the master suite as well. The other two bedrooms have a jack and jill bathroom. There is a formal dining room and kitchen that is open to the living room which has a natural gas fireplace and two sun tunnels. The basement is finished with a home theater and full bath. There is a separate utility room that is large and was previously used in part as a home gym. The lot is almost half an acre and backs up to the woods for lots of privacy. There is a 2 car garage and fire pit!

New Listing!

421 Moser Road, Altoona – Listed by Tiffany Settle 814-283-5686

Details: New listing! Beautiful 4 bedroom ranch on over 2 acres with a large barn, a 2 car integral, and a 2 car detached garage – garage mahal! There is also an equipment shed on property. Inside, the home is nicely updated. It features a nicely appointed kitchen, gorgeous dining room and a unique octagon style family room with high ceilings! All for $330,000!

We are calling these our “hot properties this week!” And the first one is making a return to the market!

2210 Taylor Avenue, Huntingdon – Listed by Sherry Perow 814-200-1129

Details: This property has been off the market for a while… Now it’s back! Listed by Sherry Perow in our Huntingdon office. She says opportunities like this don’t come along often, so don’t miss out on this well-built brick home in the Taylor Highlands development. This home is located on a quiet street with mature trees and is located near the college and area schools. Enjoy spacious rooms, loads of closet space and that character and charm that makes it stand out from the others. You’ll love the large bedroom with hardwood floors on the third level with a partially exposed brick wall, two dormers, walk-in closet, and wall storage. There is plenty of outdoor space for entertaining with paved driveway in front and behind the home providing ample parking for your guests and a place to shoot hoops.

Saint Marys Street, Lilly – Listed by Dawn Pellas 814-932-9745

Details: New Price: $135,000 – pristine and picturesque! Own 38.41 acres of beautiful newly surveyed, wooded land. This is a nature lover’s paradise with lots of wildlife to enjoy. Build your dream home surrounded by nature or enjoy it for all of its natural beauty. The property has access to public water, public sewer, electric, phone, and cable. Cresson, Duncansville, Hollidaysburg, Altoona, and Ebensburg are all about 15-20 minutes away! Land can be used for timber as well. The timber has a total current market value of between $62,500 and $75,000, recently surveyed.

If you would like information on any of these properties or if you’d like Perry Wellington Realty to help you sell your home, contact Perry Wellington Realty at 814-695-5323 or www.perrywellingtonrealty.com

CHECK THIS OUT!

124 Kwanzan Drive, Hollidaysburg – Listed by Adam Conrad 814-934-5246(click here for more)

***Price change. Now $350,000***

Fantastic home on nearly 3/4 acre, in one of the most sought after areas. Privacy on a cul de sac and attention to detail with fresh interior paint. Circular driveway with an oversized Carriage house style vinyl sided 2 car garage with loft storage area, built 2006. It even includes a butler pantry with glass doors & shelves. Hardwood floors throughout. Custom window treatments and handmade built-ins imported from England in family room, stone fireplace, ceiling fans, large laundry room w/front loading washer & dryer right off the roomy & efficient custom kitchen w/ceramic tile floor. Large master suite, 2 full updated baths. Heat & central air in house/2 zones.