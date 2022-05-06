The Perry Wellington Realty team has Broker George Pisanick back in the kitchen to whip up a Mother’s Day Martini special with a special guest assistant… Annette Yorks!

You can watch George in the video above and when you’re ready to enjoy Mom’s day, here’s the recipe:

MOTHER’S DAY MARTINI – FROM MAINE SPIRITS

Ingredients:

1 oz Smugglers’ Notch Vodka (or any kind)

3 oz Orange Juice

Splash of Rose’s Lime Juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a Boston shaker containing ice…shake until will frosted…pour into a martini glass and garnish with a strawberry slice…then say “Thanks Mom for everything”…

NEW LISTING!

419 CHERRY STREET, ROARING SPRING – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $149,000 – Nice 2 story home in Roaring Spring. This home is a 3 bedroom one full bath with laundry on the first floor . Large eat-in kitchen with a walk out to the back yard .Living room and an office or bonus room attached. A covered patio for outside entertainment and a large 2 car detached garage .