Some of the most affordable counties in Pennsylvania are right here in Central Pa.

A report from the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors shows the top four are Blair, Cambria, Fayette, and Schuylkill. The report analyzed home prices and local wages to determine where buyers can afford to buy.



Most Affordable Counties in PA

County Buyers Must Spend

1. Schuylkill 7%

2. Cambria 11.1%

3. Blair 11.5%

4. Fayette 11.7%