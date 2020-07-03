Perry Wellington 4.5 – Mortgage Rates Update

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Mortgage rates are back in the news, and for good reason!

An article from Realtor.com shows that rates have hit record lows ahead of the July 4th weekend, hovering at around 3% with buyers taking advantage of it! It’s a great time to buy if you can.

It’s also a greaet time to sell if you price your property right, and Perry Wellington proves it with ANOTHER listing that went pending in less than a week!

123 SPRING MEADOW DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $154,900

DETAILS: Hopefully you are ready for everything this perfectly updated home has to offer! The main level has been completely updated and features new hardwood flooring, drywall, and insulation. The kitchen, dining area, and living area are open to one another. Kitchen appliances are included as well as the wood-burner. On the same floor there are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has a full basement with half bath, utility room, bar, included pool table, and still has plenty of extra room for entertaining. The home has a new roof (approx 2 years old), central air, new shed, fire pit, large flat yard, and best of all a HUGE 3 car detached garage. The garage has updated electrical and lighting and includes a workbench and shelving. The yard has an electric dog fence in place.

NOW PENDING!

NEW LISTING!

1143 WALTER STREET NANTY GLO – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $155,000

DETAILS: $155,000 – Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath raised ranch home in the borough of Nanty Glo. This home offers custom built kitchen cabinets, slate tile flooring in lower level bathroom, oak trim, endless storage options throughout the entire house, two huge enclosed sunrooms, and so much more! The bedrooms will each fit king sized beds and have large closets. The lower level can be made into an in-law suite with its private access and full bath or could be used for a business! The possibilities are endless! The lower level has a separate utility room and laundry room. Large yard with 2 Detached Garages and plenty of off street parking! The home even has a brand new natural gas boiler making for low utility bills.

NEW LISTING!

1248 CARSON VALLEY ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $180,000

DETAILS: $180,000 -Don’t miss this totally remodeled home situated on 1.19 acres in Carson Valley. The new kitchen features grey cabinets with solid surface counter tops, new stainless appliances and ceramic tile floors. The main level also includes a dining area with ceramic tile floors open to the kitchen, large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, new full bath and two bedrooms. Downstairs is a bonus room that could be used as a third bedroom and a new full bath plus a utility room. The attic walkup is another bonus room that has heat and air. Also included is an attached one car garage with additional carport and 23×20 detached garage. Located within the Hollidaysburg Area School District. Check out the virtual tour.

115 LINK LANE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY LAUREL BARNES 814-932-9880

LISTING PRICE: $185,000

DETAILS: With some cosmetic updates you could make this well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath, large 2200+/- sq.ft.1 story brick home on 1.45 acre lot your own. Home features eat in kitchen with built in appliances. A large open concept dining area, great room, and sitting area that would be great for entertaining, living room/den, master bath, laundry room, breezeway, and a bonus room off 2 car attached garage with its own bathroom.