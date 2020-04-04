Perry Wellington 4.5 – Mortgage Meltdown?

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Could today’s mortgage borrowers be the canary in the coalmine for a Coronavirus-fueled foreclosure crisis?

Mark Calabria, the Federal Housing Fianane Agency Director, says ‘yes’ during an interview with CNBC.

Is he right? The Perry Wellington Team talks about it today.

Mortgage applications dropped 14.2%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Should buyers buy now?

Rates are pretty low now. The Team has some advice for buyers and sellers.



