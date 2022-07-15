Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

(WTAJ) – As the market continues to turn, you have to wonder how much will be too much for buyers and when will the cost of buying plus inflation be a reason to not buy.

According to a new report from brokerage Redfin, around 60,000 home-purchase agreements in the U.S. fell through last month.

That equates to 14.9% of all homes that went under contract in June.

To put things in perspective, cancellations were at 12.7% in May 2022 and 11.2% in June 2021.

In fact, 14.9% was the highest cancellation rate since early 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak brought real estate transactions to a near dead stop.

Learn more in the video above!

Check out this property

NEW LISTING! 111 MAINLINE ALY, CLAYSBURG – LISTED BY LORI GLUNT (814) 934-8200

DETAILS: $64,900 – Cute bungalow home with two bedrooms and two baths, some rooms freshly painted. Exterior pressure washed. Two story garage out back with workshop. Size is 19 x 26. Backyard has 6ft privacy fence. Great potential with a little TLC.