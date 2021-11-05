Perry Wellington 4.5 – More Bang For Your Buck, Real Estate Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

A big congrats to Perry Wellington’s Agent Jordan Conrad who is now Associate Broker Jordan Conrad who also has a new baby boy in the house!

BABY ISAAK JAMES CONRAD

The new title, new son… speaking of new, the Perry Wellington 4.5 team takes a look at Adam’s new senior mirror article out this Sunday about scarcity.

Scarcity has been the theme of 2021



– EMPTY GROCERY STORE SHELVES

– BACKORDERS ON CAR PARTS

– LACK OF INVENTORY ON HOMES…



What does this mean or buyers and sellers? A change-up strategy. The Perry Wellington 4.5 team talks about that and how you can get more bang for your buck in the video above.

One way is to have an “accessory dwelling unit” also known as in-law suites, garage apartments or guest houses. In some areas, homes with these are going for as much as 39% more than homes without one.



