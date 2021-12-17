Perry Wellington 4.5 – More Bang For Your Buck in Real Estate

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

If you’ve been thinking about becoming a real estate agent, then listen up!

There are online AND Inn person classes coming up in January 2022! Make that New Year’s resolution and change your career to be an agent!

Classes start online on Jan. 10 and in-person on Jan. 11.

Sign Up Today for Advance Academy!

www.advanceacademyonline.com

The Perry Wellington team takes a look at what gets “more bang for your buck” in the video above!

1. SWIMMING POOL?

2. CENTRAL AIR?

3. FINISHED GARAGE?

4. UPDATED KITCHEN?

5. HOME THEATER?

6. LARGE ADDITION?

7. WINE CELLAR?

8. FINISHED BASEMENT OR ATTIC?