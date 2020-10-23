Perry Wellington 4.5 – Modular Options

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Some people think that Perry Welling is just “selling” the modern modular homes, but they’re actually BUILDING them. This give you, the buyer, plenty of options!

2580 (LOT 64) OLD TOWNE VILLAGE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite and walk-in closet. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be grey siding with flint gable siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

2596 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage, Frigidaire stainless kitchen appliances, asphalt driveway and completed landscaping with reseeding. Note home will be tan siding with hazelnut maple siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Photos of upgrades and features are under listing photos.

112 FIORE LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $279,900 – New construction that can be customized to your wants and needs! This two story home in Old Town Village features an open concept floor plan, attached garage, a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and en-suite bath complete with a double vanity! This home also features a cozy covered front porch. Upgrades for customization include granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. Price listed does not include upgrades. Seller is a licensed agent. Square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion.

LOT 131 DAVIDS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $285,000

DETAILS: New construction – Cape Cod Home in Old Town Village. This home features an incredible open floor plan with a first floor master bedroom and bathroom . 1st floor master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

2568 Reservoir Road Hollidaysburg – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $215,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. Some of the available upgrades include granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. These options can be added and the home can be customized to your wants and needs. Price listed does not include upgrades. Two car garage is available as an upgrade also. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office. Pictures and renderings are for illustration purposes only.

810 TEABERRY LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY OCTOBER 25TH FROM 12 TO 1:30 P.M.

LISTING PRICE: $809,000

DETAILS: Check out this beautiful new listing in Teaberry Ridge. Step inside to find the two-story foyer that leads to the formal living room with a cozy fireplace. There’s also a large dining room and a fully equipped chef’s kitchen. You have access to the home’s wrap around porch from the family room. Upstairs, you find 5 spacious bedrooms – two with their own bathrooms and the other two share a bath. The owner’s suite features two walkin closets and a gorgeous master bath with updated shower and jacuzzi tub. The finished basement has new carpet throughout – plus – a theater room, game room, kitchenette, large hobby/bonus room, a full bath, and an exercise room! There is sound proofing between floors, full spectrum lighting in the lower level, a 3 car oversized garage, hardwood floors and a central vac too!