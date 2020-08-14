Perry Wellington 4.5 – Modular Mods and 3-D Tours

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Modern Mods Update: Perry Wellington Realty has six lots available right now and they talk about the latest on these fashionable homes.

LOT 64 OLD TOWNE VILLAGE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite and walk-in closet. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be grey siding with flint gable siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

LOT 66 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669 DETAILS: New construction Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be tan siding with hazelnut maple siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

LOT 37 FIORE LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $200,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. Some of the available upgrades include granite countertops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. These options can be added and the home can be customized to your wants and needs. Price listed does not include upgrades. One car garage is also an optional upgrade. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.



Check out another elaborate home design from Excel in this week’s 3D Matterport Virtual Tour of the Week in the video above!

If you’d like to learn more, just give Perry Wellington Realty a call at 814-695-5323 and reach them online at www.perrywellingtonrealty.com