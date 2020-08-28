Perry Wellington 4.5 – Modern Modulars

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Realty’s modular home division is making a lot of progress over the past few weeks. Thy are adding available lots and properties for you to choose from. The team discusses the latest in the video above!

LOT 64 OLD TOWNE VILLAGE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite and walk-in closet. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be grey siding with flint gable siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.



LOT 66 RESERVOIR ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $295,000

DETAILS: New construction Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. This home features granite countertops and upgraded finishes including vinyl plank and ceramic tile flooring. Fireplace and incredible master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Note home will be tan siding with hazelnut maple siding for contrast. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.



LOT 37 FIORE LANE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

LISTED PRICE: $200,000

DETAILS: New construction! Ranch home one story living in Old Town Village. Some of the available upgrades include granite countertops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. These options can be added and the home can be customized to your wants and needs. Price listed does not include upgrades. One car garage is also an optional upgrade. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.



LOT 131 DAVIDS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $285,000

DETAILS: listing price: $285,000 – New construction – Cape Cod Home in Old Town Village. This home features an incredible open floor plan with a first floor master bedroom and bathroom . 1st floor master bedroom with master bath suite. Includes 2 car garage. Seller is a licensed agent. Note square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

276 PIEDMONT DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-619-3915

LISTING PRICE: $89,000

DETAILS: This one will not last long!!! Seller is MOTIVATED!!! Maple Hollow Townhouse with NO HOA fees!!! 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. The basement is finished except for the laundry room. Room in basement could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Seller will give a $1500 allowance towards new appliances.

