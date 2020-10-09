Perry Wellington 4.5 – Modern Modular Updates, Oct. 9

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

It’s been a week since crews broke ground on the new modular homes. They are out in the loop area of Hollidaysburg, right off Reservoir Road in Old Town Village.

Dawn Pellas, Adam Conrad, and Jordan Conrad talk about the latest on the modern modulars in the video above.

NEW LISTING!

112 FIORE LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $279,900

DETAILS: New construction that can be customized to your wants and needs! This two story home in Old Town Village features an open concept floor plan, attached garage, a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and en-suite bath complete with a double vanity! This home also features a cozy covered front porch. Upgrades for customization include granite countertops, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, etc. Price listed does not include upgrades. Seller is a licensed agent. Square footage is approximate and may be adjusted slightly for lot setback requirements. Taxes are for the lot and will be adjusted at final completion. Pictures of finishes and upgrades under listing pictures. Physical samples of building materials are available at brokerage office.

There are also several other options with 6 lots available. Two homes are already on their way to being built and there’s more to come.

