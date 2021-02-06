Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market Watch on Feb. 5, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Big news this week! Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and there’s 6 more weeks of winter!

Take a look back at George’s Groundhog Day cocktail with the Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 team!

The spring selling season usually starts around groundhog day. The team talks about what Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction might mean to the housing market in Central Pennsylvania.

The market is already hot right now… IF you can findd a home to buy. Thre’s been an influx of buyers and not enough sellers putting their homes on the market right now. A bidding war could very well happen, like with this listing:

1374 WINDBROOK STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

PENDING IN JUST ONE DAY

DETAILS: The updates are endless in the newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Eldorado Area of Altoona. Hardwood flooring in all 3 bedrooms, new carpet on the main level, ceramic tile features, brand new kitchen to include custom cabinets, island and new SS appliances. A full and 3/4 bath completely remodeled, fresh paint in every room and on exterior of house. Huge fully fenced in backyard with covered patio and shed. One car integral garage with work bench. Convenient location! This property will not last!

