Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market Watch, Bidding Wars

Bidding Wars are back! Last week, the Perry Wellington team told you all about a home on Windbrook Street in Altoona, now there are multiple offers after NINE SHOWINGS on just the first day!

It went for $15,000 more than the asking price. The Perry Wellington Realty team talks about what that tells us about today’s real estate market.

1374 WINDBROOK STREET, ALTOONA

PENDING IN ONE DAY!

PROPERTY DETAILS: The updates are endless in the newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Eldorado Area of Altoona. Hardwood flooring in all 3 bedrooms, new carpet on the main level, ceramic tile features, brand new kitchen to include custom cabinets, island and new SS appliances. A full and 3/4 bath completely remodeled, fresh paint in every room and on exterior of house. Huge fully fenced in backyard with covered patio and shed. One car integral garage with work bench. Convenient location!

What are buyers dealing with out there? What should their strategy be? Will lower interest rates continue and keep sellers in the driver’s seat?

The Perry Wellington 4.5 team discusses all of that and more in the video above.