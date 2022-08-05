Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

(WTAJ) – For this week, the crew at Perry Wellington Realty is talking about market trends. Right now, prices are high and inventory is low which is making home buying less affordable, but listings are still going up.

NEW LISTING! 1004 N. 3RD STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TRACEY SHADE 814-935-0390

DETAILS: $154,900 – Well Maintained large 4 bedroom home all redone. All new Appliances new paint throughout, new carpet and flooring. This home has so much to offer the space will be great for all those family gatherings from the inside space to the large back yard and spacious front porch. There isn’t one thing that needs done to this property just move right in.



BARNSTABLE LANE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $749,900 – Elegance describes this Stunning 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in Saybrook. Welcome to 1221 Barnstable lane, once you enter into the foyer you feel at home with the main floor office/bedroom, large living room and dining room that open to the expansive eat in kitchen and family room with vaulted ceiling. Relax in style and sophistication around the fireplace in the great room, or gather in the kitchen around the island that opens to the generous sized composite deck and enjoy your summer evenings. Second floor boasts a spacious owners suite along with 3 other bedrooms above the second floor, and a finished basement completes this amazing home.