Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 kicks off with Dawn Pellas, Annette Yorks, and Kim Rickert to talk about mortgage rates and how they might be affecting home sales in Centre, Mifflin, and more counties.

With interest rates rising, new buyers will be paying 64 percent more per month on mortgage payments than this time last year!

Are contingencies starting to come back? For a while, most buyers didn’t ask for any. They dropped inspections and agreed to pay full price, but now… not so much.

It’s getting harder for sellers, especially “for sale by owner” sellers. The Perry Wellington Team talks about why it’s extremely beneficial to have an agent by your side through the selling process.

NEW PRICE!

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $1,295,000 – $100,000 PRICE DROP! This is a fantastic property on over 34 acres in Port Matilda. It has a private drive that leads you to the house… beautifully landscaped with a pond out front and a fantastic outdoor space with an inground pool out back. There’s also a three car garage and two out buildings. The house itself is over 5800 finished sq. ft. The entrance opens to a large living room with a double-sided stone fireplace.There’s an eat in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar and plenty of storage.

