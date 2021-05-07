Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market Watch

With homes selling fast in the current market, the Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at the market, bidding wars, and turn around like not many have seen in the market.
Inman News spoke with agents and economists about the current market and the take-a-way was that the market probably won’t collapse the way it did in 2008. The team talks about why in the video above.
