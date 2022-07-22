Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at the housing market and mortgage rates that AP says might “scare” buyers. They take some time to discuss the rates and even how they might be affecting landlords, especially when trying to flip a property.

Christmas in July is Monday, July 25 — The official halfway mark to the real Christmas day. Time seems to be flying this year. Sellers are still getting the gift of a quick sale and the Perry Wellington team takes a look at a few homes that went under contract in less than a week. Although, one homeowner is hoping to get that early Christmas gift with their Open House on July 23.



OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 23RD FROM 11 A.M. TO NOON

510 BELDEN ROAD, BEDFORD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $135,000 – Country 2 bedroom home in rural Bedford setting situated on one acre. Close proximity to Historic Bedford. New appliances. New siding and metal roof. Large yard.

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

131 ARNIES DRIVE, CARROLLTOWN – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $185,000 – This is a rare opportunity to own a beautiful raised ranch home with a private inground pool on 3 lots in the Carrolltown! The home is located in the Weakland Heights development. It features 3 bedrooms including a master with 1/2 bath plus a full bath on the main floor. The living room has an electric fireplace that has gas lines available to convert it. The kitchen features stainless appliances including a chef style range that’s both gas and electric. From the kitchen, walk outside to your private backyard oasis full of tropical foliage surrounding an inground pool & patio. New liner in 2016. Backyard is fenced for privacy. There’s a finished family room with a hot tub, a large storage room, laundry, a 3/4 bath with shower & a 1 car garage with generator. Two additional lots included!

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

1019 AMELIA AVENUE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $389,000 – Character and Charm describe this adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath cape cod located in Greentree. This home boasts a first floor owner’s bedroom and bath, living room with fireplace that opens to a 3 season porch. Large eat in kitchen with new granite tops Two bedrooms on the second level with a full bath. Nicely sized deck with mature landscaping and 2 car garage round out this beautiful home!

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

126 LIMESTONE ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $363,000 – Large Stonehedge 4 bedroom 4 bath home situated on a 0.55 acre wooded lot in the Hollidaysburg School District. Some of the many features include a 2 car garage, finished walkout basement, large deck, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, home office and master bedroom suite with walk-in closet & master bath all on a quiet cul-de-sac street. This one is priced right and ready to move-in with a home warranty included.

AVAILABLE NOW:

844 COLLEGE PLAZA, EBENSBURG – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

Now is your chance to own a building and your dream business, plus retail rental space! Signs are up at our new commercial listing in Ebensburg. This is a great opportunity in a high traffic area. 1 acre of land with lots of potentials!

DETAILS: $850,000 – Buy the building and if you’re interested in the business, you can buy it too! this is a prime commercial building in Ebensburg just off busy Route 22! It sits on 1 acre of land next to newly built UPMC and Conemaugh Medical Centers, surrounded by numerous stores, restaurants, a community college and other businesses. The 4800 square foot building has two separate units. Suite A is currently the very popular Steelers Store… Suite B can be rented for additional income and so can the basement! There’s plenty of storage and a small freight elevator/dumbwaiter connected to the basement… a back dock area and parking available for 25+ cars. There is a new appraisal on file to support the price so if you’re interested it could be a great opportunity!