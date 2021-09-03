Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market Updates: Sept. 3, 2021

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Good news for buyers! If you’re thinking about buying a new home, now could be the right time!

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says the housing market took a slight dip in July with sales dropping 1.8%

But according to Yun, that could be a good thing. The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team talks about that in the video above.

NEW LISTING!

COUNTRY RIDGE ROAD, BEDFORD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: LISTING PRICE: $210,000 This is your opportunity to own a private property with breathtaking views of the Bedford County countryside. This ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, and hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen has custom cabinets and a moveable island. There’s also a two car garage, a wood burning stove in the basement and a walkout to the back patio.