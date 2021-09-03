Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market Updates: Sept. 3, 2021

Good news for buyers! If you’re thinking about buying a new home, now could be the right time!
NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says the housing market took a slight dip in July with sales dropping 1.8%
But according to Yun, that could be a good thing. The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team talks about that in the video above.
NEW LISTING!
COUNTRY RIDGE ROAD, BEDFORD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669
DETAILS: LISTING PRICE: $210,000 This is your opportunity to own a private property with breathtaking views of the Bedford County countryside. This ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, and hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen has custom cabinets and a moveable island. There’s also a two car garage, a wood burning stove in the basement and a walkout to the back patio.