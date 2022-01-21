Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market Updates, Proof is in the Pending

A few looks ago, Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 took a look at the market and said now’s the time to sell your home. Check out the video above as the team talks about the market three weeks into the new year.

Proof is in the pending: These properties all went pending in under a week!

430 STABLEVIEW COURT, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-935-4122

DETAILS: $325,000 – ON TV SHOW LAST WEEK – NOW UNDER CONTRACT! Beautiful two-story home in the Harvest Glen neighborhood! This S&A built home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, with a primary suite on the first floor. The open concept kitchen/living area features granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Outside you can enjoy the privacy of the patio area. The full-sized basement is already plummed for a bathroom, is waiting to be finished by the new owners.

315 BAKER LANE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $300,000 – Traditional bi-level home in the desirable Beverly Hills area of Altoona. This 3 bed 2.5 bath home features a 2 car garage and an enclosed sunroom out back with a raised deck and a fenced dog run. The backyard offers the privacy and space you need to relax or entertain. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable living area, kitchen and a finished basement with a fireplace. There’s also a spacious owner’s suite with bedroom and master bath. Updates include new wiring, landscaping and a new AC unit.There’s also an extra lot included!

213 WALNUT STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY SOPHIA JONES (814) 312-8666

DETAILS: $115,000 – Beautiful three-bedroom home in Historic Hollidaysburg! Perfectly situated within walking distance of the Diamond, the Hollidaysburg Library, Legion Park, both Junior and Senior Highs, and just around the corner from Chimney Rocks! This home has so much to offer. Two cedar-lined walk-in closets, one in the master bedroom, the other in the second-floor hallway. Original hardwood floors. Floor-to-ceiling living room windows.