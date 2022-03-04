The Perry Wellington 4.5 team takes a look at what they call “Instant inventory” after a weekend filled to the brim with showings and open houses and even a few bidding wars!

How’s the real estate market going? Watch the video above to see what the Perry Wellington team has to say.

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

1828 TIMBERLINE DRIVE EXTENSION ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $155,000

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

1028 ANNA STREET, PATTON – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $170,000