The Perry Wellington Realty 4.5 team takes a look at the current market as of April 8 and how much the rise in interest rates is affecting buyers.

A few weeks ago realtor.com’s chief economist said monthly payments are up an average of over $300 compared to this time last year.

Another story really stuck with the team talking about a 1% change in the interest rate equals 10% purchase power. Something the team discusses and explains for you in the video above.

As interest rates go up, the instant listing trend has continued for Perry Wellington.

UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

1374 CARSON VALLEY ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $185,000 – Well maintained raised ranch home in the Hollidaysburg School District on over 1 acre of land. This home offers 3 nicely sized bedrooms, 2 baths, an updated kitchen, and large living room. There are hardwood floors throughout much of the first floor. This is one story living with the added bonus of additional living space in the basement with a full bath. It also has a 2 car garage!





UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

160 MULLIGAN DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $595,000 – Stunning two story brick home in Scotch Valley. This 5000 square foot home features 6 bedrooms 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood, title, new carpet in the basement. Large. Open view kitchen features cooktop, wall oven ,granite counter tops and a view to the large family room with cathedral ceilings and fire place Master bed and bath on the first floor with a walk in shower and jacuzzi tub and a his and hers closet. Open staircase leads to the 2nd floor with 3 bedrooms and a jack and Jill full bath. A finished basement with 2 bedrooms and a large full bath and family room and storage room. GEO thermal ,central vacuum , and over sized garage on almost a full acre.





UNDER CONTRACT IN LESS THAN A WEEK!

6642 CLOVER CREEK ROAD, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $195,000 – Situated on 1.93 acres this 2 story home has a lot to offer…3 bedrooms, one and a half baths, a large kitchen, living room, laundry room, and a two car garage with a small barn and 2 out buildings!



NEW LISTING!

0 PIGEON HILL ROAD, BEDFORD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $230,000 – Approximately 50 acres of prime Bedford County farmland. Road frontage on Pigeon Hill Road. Mix of woods and fields with spectacular views. Close proximity to I-99 and Bedford. Clean & Green enrolled for low taxes.