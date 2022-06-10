Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

The Perry Wellington Realty team gives a special shout-out to the kids at the Blair Regional YMCA summer camp! When asked by camp organizers to use one of the Perry Wellington moving trucks, they were more than happy to hand over the keys and help however they could.

The housing market has been a hot topic as mortgage rates have started rising. CNBC said, “Mortgage demand falls to the lowest level in 22 years amid rising rates and slowing home sales.”

According to a recent report from Fannie Mae, roughly 79 percent of renters AND homeowners think it’s a bad time to purchase a home.

The team also recognizes the awesome work of Associate Broker Quenna Smith from the Cambria County office in Davidsville. She just finished up her leadership training for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. She’s not only an official “Leadership Par Alum” but she was in Harrisburg at the spring business meetings representing our area as District 8 Vice President.

611 CRAWFORD AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5513

DETAILS: $59,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JUNE 12TH FROM 1 P.M. TO 2:30 P.M. Investor special! This traditional 2 story home features 3 bed, 1 bath and original woodwork that has since been restored. Other amenities include central air conditioning and first floor laundry hookups. Outside you can find a low maintenance back yard plus a garage for all your storage needs. With some TLC, make this home yours or a great investment opportunity.

308 DEAN STREET, WILLIAMSBURG – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM. (814) 696-7742

DETAILS: $173,000 – Check out this great one story home in the Williamsburg Area School District! This home features a nice sized living room with a beautiful wood burning fireplace an eat-in-kitchen, a mud room which leads to large covered back deck, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a large yard with beautiful landscaping on over half an acre ., A paved driveway leads to an integral garage.