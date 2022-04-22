Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

According to realtor.com, mortgage rates are now over 5 percent, that’s up 2 percent points from this time a year ago. Listings are down too, 13 percent compared to last year. What does this imply for the rest of 2022?

Watch the video above as the Perry Wellington team talks about the current market with Annette Yorks before looking closer at the Centre County housing market.

NEW PRICE!

139 KELSEY LANE, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $264,900 – This lovely split level home in Bellefonte features 3 bedrooms, 1 and a 1/2 baths and a two car garage. The living room is bright and airy and the kitchen is nicely updated. The home also has a beautiful 4 season sunroom and mini split units that provide heat and central air.



459-461 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, CENTRE HALL – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $499,900 – Two homes for the price of 1 in Centre Hall. Both share a 1.17 acre lot. The Farmhouse has been renovated with an oversized kitchen- breakfast area, new granite tops, new stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring throughout. There’s a master bedroom en-suite and 2 nice sized bedrooms plus another full bath. The third floor room bonus room has heat and hardwood flooring.

The farmhouse is an established AirBNB . The cottage was the original barn/garage. Its now a 1 1/2 story home with 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths! There is also a 3 car garage/workshop!