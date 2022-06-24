Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Some sellers are still cashing in quickly while others are lingering on the market, and that’s forcing a big shift in prices.

According to a study from Lifehacker, sellers are already lowering home prices in some cities.

Sellers Lowering Prices:

Provo, UT

Tacoma, WA

Denver, CO

Salt Lake City, UT

Sacramento, CA

Boise, ID

Ogden, UT

Portland, OR

Indianapolis, IN

Philadelphia, PA

– Prices dropped 41%+ in all cities (Lifehacker.com)

140 FAIRWAY PLACE, LEWISTOWN – LISTED BY KIM RICKERT 717-994-1933

DETAILS: – This is an immaculate cape cod style home on a partially wooded lot, near Lewistown Country Club. It features a first floor owner’s suite with a gas fireplace, french doors to the deck and walk-in closet; two additional bedrooms upstairs, two full baths including a jetted soaking tub and shower on main level. A cozy living room with gas fireplace and built-ins around it, an open dining area and beautiful cherry stained cabinets in the kitchen. You’ll love the Pella sunroom in the back that overlooks the backyard and comes with custom window blinds. The basement has a finished rec room with a stone fireplace. The full laundry with cabinets is in the lower level. It has a full house Generac generator… a three car attached garage, a two car carriage house and a brick garden shed with brick floor. Sit on the garden swing or relax by the fire pit…. just minutes from Rts 322/522. Qualified buyers only.

138 W. LOGAN STREET, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $239,900 – DOWN $10,000! – This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with an amazing wraparound front porch…. and many exterior updates. It has original wood floors, first floor laundry room & a renovated full bath. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms including a master with an oversized closet… there is also a renovated bathroom on the 2nd floor…. and a large back deck that overlooks the yard. You also have 2 off-street parking spots!