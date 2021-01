It's that time again, time for some great Perry's Properties!

633 TROXELL SPRINGS ROAD, FLINTON - LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-687-4216LISTING PRICE: $185,000DETAILS: Split level entry home with room to spare and great views. The main level of the home has 2+ bedrooms, a full bath, kitchen, living room, dining room and sunroom. The laundry was moved from the lower level for convenience but there are hook-ups in the lower level if you choose to return that space to another bedroom or office. Great views from the sun room and adjoining back deck which can also be accessed from the master bedroom. Jack and Jill bathroom connects to the master bedroom and hall. Lower level has a large open room with a wood burner as well as a kitchen area and office nook. A bedroom and 3/4 bath are also located in the lower level. Outside there is enclosed parking for one car along with a carport.

COMMERCIAL LISTING! 809 ROUTE 764 DUNCANSVILLE - LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513NEW PRICE! $75,000 - DOWN $10,000!DETAILS: Looking for the perfect property for your business on one of the busiest roads in Duncansville? This property was previously used as a medical office and then most recently used as an antique/auction shop. The lot is flat with approximately 0.36 acres. This commercial property has an endless amount of possibilities with an incredible location