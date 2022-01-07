Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market News and Updates in the New Year

Perry Wellington Realty kicked off 2022 being named #1 in sales by AHAR MLS and is ready to take on the year that’s ahead of us.

How’s the market looking? The team takes a look at some articles out this week and discusses the market, home prices, and more.

BLOOMBERG:
“Home values in already hot u-s market to surge 14 percent this year… According to Zillow…. – “Tampa, Jacksonville in Florida and Raleigh in North Carolina are projected to be in most demand”

FOX BUSINESS
The Executive Vice President of Compass Mike Aubrey said “2022 will still be a great year for real estate, but the frenzy of 2021 likely won’t happen again”

ASK THE BROKER –

List now / “Spring selling season is now”
Inflation will erode buying power of buyers
Get the best marketing/advice on how to get your home ready to sell

