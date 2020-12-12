Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market Looking Hot in the Cold

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

PENDING IN A WEEK!

3210 WEST CHESTNUT AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

LISTING PRICE: $160,000

DETAILS: Incredibly well-built brick home in a quiet neighborhood tucked away but close to everything. This spacious home offers a large oversized eat-in kitchen with a bonus room including a cozy fireplace. Entertaining areas behind and the home is backed up to woods where wildlife can often be spotted. Central air and hot water heat make this a comfortable year-round home. Large covered porch for relaxing and even a gas plumbed hookup for a grill out back make this a home to sit back and enjoy. Three bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a two-sided entry staircase to the 2nd floor. Brand new metal roof last year.

The National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says this winter could be the best winter ever for real estate.

The team explains what Yun means from a Realtor Magazine article in the video above!

1. SALES UP 21% FROM SEPT. 2019 TO 2020

– YUN SAID – Existing-home sales in September climbed nearly 21% higher than a year ago

2. NEW HOME SALES UP 32%

New-home sales are 32% higher compared to last year

3. PENDING SALES UP 20.5%

– Pending home sales or contract signings jumped 20.5%

BOTTOM LINE: “This winter may be one of the best winters for sales activity,” Yun said. “It won’t match summer or spring sales numbers, but on a winter-to-winter comparison, this could be one of the best breakout years just based on the fact that pending contracts are at such a higher level.”

