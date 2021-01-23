Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market and Rates Update as February Nears

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Rates have been low for quite some time, but according to realtor.com, rates have climbed slightly over the past week to 2.79%, the highest they’ve been since mid-November.

The Economists at realtor.com say interest rates are still low enough for buyers to get a good deal, but inventory is still low. That could mean a good year for sellers.

Watch above as the Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 team discusses the rates, the strategy, and if this means sellers will be able to name their price this year.