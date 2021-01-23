Perry Wellington 4.5 – Market and Rates Update as February Nears

Rates have been low for quite some time, but according to realtor.com, rates have climbed slightly over the past week to 2.79%, the highest they’ve been since mid-November.
The Economists at realtor.com say interest rates are still low enough for buyers to get a good deal, but inventory is still low. That could mean a good year for sellers.
Watch above as the Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 team discusses the rates, the strategy, and if this means sellers will be able to name their price this year.