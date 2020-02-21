Perry Wellington 4.5 – Mall Madness

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5 featuring your host, and licensed realtor, Dawn Pellas.

This is a program about real estate. They are here to give you tips and tools to help you be successful when you are buying or selling. You might not be doing that now but you or someone you know may be in the future!

This week, Dawn has broker Adam Conrad back once again and agent Jordan Conrad.

Remember the board game Mall Madness? It was a popular game in the late 80’s early 90’s…. and now mall madness is making a comeback! There’s an article about a planned re-release of the game. Now, real malls are planning comebacks of their own. Malls used to be the place to be… Go there… Hang out with your friends and shop around… Go to the food court…. but since then, malls have become ghost towns…

Malls are making a come back though…. with entertainment!

An article from Realtor Magazine suggests malls are trying to use entertainment and restaurants as anchors… Instead of the large department stores…. turning vacant anchor stores into indoor entertainment destinations…. with go-carts, mini golf…. rides and arcades!

The American Dream Mall in New Jersey was designed as an entertainment destination. It’s brand new!

It has an indoor theme park, an indoor ski slope, even an ice rink and they are working on opening the largest indoor water park in this mall too!

It creates a challenge for commercial sales… I would imagine.

Will repurposing malls work?

