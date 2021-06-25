Perry Wellington 4.5 – Make the Most Out of a Small Closet

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

One things buyers always look for in a house is good storage space. Where? In the closets of course!

What if your house doesn’t have that big walk-in that every buyer wants? Here are some ideas on how to solve the problem from Realtor.com.

DARK WOOD

Statement tones are all the rage in home design, and that includes inside the closet

Move away from white wood….

Dark wood brings a sense of luxury, elegance, and glamour

GLAM IT UP WITH GLASS

– incorporate glass cabinets to protect special pieces from dust and humidity, especially investment bags and formalwear

– Glass helps create contained storage while not letting the space feel too closed in. Since light can pass through and reflect on the surface, it gives “an effect of movement and openness in the space.”

LIGHT UP YOUR CLOSET

Good lighting allows you to actually see what’s in your closet – Incorporate LED lighting in a hanging rod….. Use backlit LED panels, shelf lighting, and cove lighting

– For a more budget-friendly solution, install a stylish statement light in a walk-in closet

– add a wall light to a reach-in closet, or even a good battery-powered light or two that can attach to the wall

ORGANIZE WITH ACCESSORIES

Most accessories are packed in drawers or hanging behind a door….. but organizing them can bring your closet to the next level!

– Use built ins to drawers or add them top of a dresser for a more organized look

FLOOR TO CEILING SPACE SAVERS

– Maximize storage space by taking your shelving all the way to the ceiling. Adding extra space above 8 feel gives you more room to store seasonal items. – If you can’t spent the money on floor to ceiling, adjust the height of your closet so that your top shelf is usable. Use this space to organize with decorative bins or baskets