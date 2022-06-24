Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

Two steps forward and two steps back. From spectacular sales and profits over the past year or so to being forced to drop their price to sell.

Does this mean sellers started out too high, or is less affordability the actual reason that prices are going down?

Price drops are being seen already

NEW PRICE!

751 PENDER ROAD, JOHNSTOWN – LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: $114,900 – Come see this Conemaugh Twp country home on almost an acre of land. Well maintained property with plenty of charm and low taxes. The drone pictures really give you a great perspective on the property. Beautiful shots. The house has 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths a couple of sheds out back. It’s being sold as is.

NEW PRICE!

405 ELLIOT STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY JESSICA BALLIETT (814) 494-4436

DETAILS: $155,000 – DOWN $15,000! This spacious two story home is situated on a corner lot. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 4th bedroom that’s currently being used as a second kitchen. But, it could be converted back to a bedroom. There’s also a large living room, kitchen, formal dining room and 2 large covered porches. You also have a garage and a carport out back!

NEW PRICE!

715 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE, NORTHERN CAMBRIA – LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $113,000 – Check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northern Cambria. It has a first floor master bedroom, full bath and laundry plus an eat in kitchen and sunroom. The second floor has two more bedrooms, a full bath and an office bonus room! There are also 2 one bedroom apartments with separate access for additional income! The house also has a 2 car garage with a heated workshop on the lower level plus additional parking out back.



PRICE DROP!

0 MOSSIDE CIRCLE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $24,900 – This is vacant land in the Juniata area of Altoona’s Logan Township with lots of potential! The lot is flat and wooded… and sits on .7 acres!

2118 HALFMOON VALLEY ROAD, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $474,900 – This is a 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home with floor to ceiling windows, a family room with a gas fireplace that opens to the dining room… a recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops… a spacious owner’s bedroom with an en-suite bath that features a double vanity and a walk in shower….. a large covered back porch and patio.. plus a 68×28 warehouse with an extra garage!