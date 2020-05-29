Perry Wellington 4.5 – Local Market Snapshot

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Fun fact: Did you know that the rock group Europe who did the world famous “Final Countdown” is from Sweden?

Why talk about Sweden? Well Sweden is not only the only country not to go on lock down during the pandemic, they also have a deal for you if you want to move there!

Watch some “House Hunting in Sweden” in the video above to see an entire 62 acre village for sale!

The Perry Wellington Realty team takes a look at local villages, boroughs, and towns that, while they’re not for sale, there sure are some great properties for sale in them.



Lots for sale:

Lot 1

Ivyside Estates Lane, Altoona, PA 16601 – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $32,500

DETAILS: Looking to build a new home? We’ve got a great option for you in Altoona. Welcome to Ivyside Estates where we have this great corner lot available. This is a highly desirable area. Corner lot in the highly desirable area and the lot is a nice size. It’s nearly a half acre and it’s ready for you to build your dream home! Approx plot lines highlighted in purple. City is sewer available in Ivyside Estates as well as natural gas. But you will need a well.

LOT 2

401 Market Street, Martinsburg, PA 16662 – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

LISTING PRICE: $32,500

DETAILS: And if you’d prefer to live in Martinsburg, we’ve got a corner lot there too! This one is in the middle of an established neighborhood in the borough and it’s very well maintained. The lot is .21 acres… and it’s ready for you to build your dream home!

