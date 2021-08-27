Perry Wellington 4.5 – Listing and Project updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

Perry Wellington 4.5 shows some updates on listings and projects.

12009 PINEY RIDGE ROAD, HUNTINGDON – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: PRICES – $150,000 – $400,000 – Lake view building lots overlooking Raystown Lake and adjacent to United States Army Corps of Engineers land. Easy access to property and direct walking access to lake. Located within minutes of Seven Points, Snyder’s Run and Huntingdon businesses. One of the best unobstructed views of the lake is awaiting your dream home! Enrolled in clean & green for low taxes.

Lot #1 is 10.349 acres,

Lot #2 is 10.173 acres.,

Lot #3 is 11.468 acres.,

Lot #4 is 19.670 acres.,

Lot #5 is 11.000 acres.,

Lot #6 is 12.470 acres.