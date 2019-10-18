Perry Wellington 4.5 – Listing advice and Centre County updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Reading; (610) 440-4336 Circuit Mortgage: Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337

Annette Yorks joined the show last week, and this week there are some great updates on the properties she shared.

201 Betty Circle, Reedsville – Listed by Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NOW $154,900

That’s down $5,000 from last week! It’s an adorable home, perfect for a young couple starting out or for anyone looking to downsize. This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with laundry on the second floor. The lower level family room provides additional space for fun and walks out onto the private rear deck and a 1 car garage.

This next one went pending almost immediately. Annette didn’t even have a chance to share it, but we wanted to show you the video.

We talked about the difference a 3D tour makes and this is proof positive!

198 Whitetail Cir, Mill Hall – Listed by The Annette Yorks Group 814-360-0140

DETAILS: A new construction, ranch style home built in 2018. 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. 2 Car garage now under contract! It was listed at $339,500 this just goes to show that these sought after styles priced right, will fly off the market… even this time of year! So, it’s not too late to list!!

NOW PENDING!

What do sellers need to know?

It’s not too late to buy either. Interest rates are low.

