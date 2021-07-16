Perry Wellington 4.5 – Latest Real Estate Market News & Updates

Perry Wellington Realty is a full service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and seller, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty. Office Phone Numbers: Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323 State College: (814) 273-1446 Johnstown: (814) 619-0256 Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725 Bedford: (814) 310-0099 Scranton: (570) 309-6136 Lewistown (717) 363-8631

The real estate market is hot… until it’s not. Adam Conrad with Perry Wellington Realty thinks that the pivot point is happening right now and discusses what it might mean.

WALL STREET JOURNAL:

“THE US HOUSING MARKET LOSING SOME OF ITS FRENZY AS MORE HOMES ARE LISTED FOR SALE…”

THE BUSINESS JOURNALS:

“US HOUSING MARKET LANDSCAPE MAY BE STARTING TO SHIFT AS NEWLY LISTED HOMES SURPASS 2019 LEVELS”

Recent data from Redfin found the number of homes newly listed for sale surpassed 2019 levels during the four weeks that ended July 4. That’s the first time this year that’s happened.



Sellers saw others cashing in on the hot market and decided to get into the game, now, are they too late? What do sellers do now?