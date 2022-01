With snow on the ground and temperatures staying low, it’s safe to say that winter is in full swing in Pennsylvania.

Turning up the heat can be costly though. What can you do to warm up without turning up the thermostat?

ADD DOOR DRAFT STOPPERS

– FABRIC STOPPERS OR PEEL AND STICK

SEAL YOUR WINDOWS

– LOCK WINDOWS

– ADD CAULKING TO SEAL LEAKS

INSULATE WITH PLASTIC

REVERSE CEILING FANS

– WINTER = CLOCKWISE

– SUMMER = COUNTERCLOCKWISE

BAKE SOME TREATS

– USE THE OVEN TO COOK OR BAKE SOMETHING