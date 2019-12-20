Perry Wellington 4.5 – January Buyers

4.5% Commission!
Perry Wellington Realty is a full-service real estate brokerage based in Hollidaysburg with offices around the region. They offer mortgages through Circuit Mortgage, real estate for buyers and sellers, as well as, a real estate training school. Plus, they only take 4.5% commission! For more information visit Perry Wellington Realty.
Office Phone Numbers:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 695-5323
State College: (814) 273-1446
Johnstown: (814) 619-0256
Huntingdon: (814) 251-9725
Bedford: (814) 310-0099
Scranton: (570) 309-6136
Reading; (610) 440-4336
Circuit Mortgage:
Hollidaysburg: (814) 693-5337
Are you thinking of selling your house? If so, when?
If you’re thinking February or march, realtor.com says you’re making a big mistake! Big!
In an article out this week from Inman News, Realtor.com says buyers in 20 of the 100 largest markets are starting their searches in January.
If you’d like Perry Wellington to help you sell your home. You can contact them at 814-695-5323 or online at www.perrywellingtonrealty.com
Agent Ben Johnson did it this past week.